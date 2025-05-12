Children's hospice plan for new 'immersive' playground to 'fuel imagination'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Hope House Hospice in Oswestry has revealed plans to transform and improve its outdoor space for visitors and children in their care.

The charity called the plans an "exciting opportunity" to create a "renewed vision" for the grounds of the children's hospice which currently has areas that are inaccessible to residents.

Plans include the refurbishment of an existing playground to feature multi-sensory and accessible play equipment, communal seating areas and lighting for evening use.

New plans for the grounds at Hope House Hospice in Oswestry. Photo: Hope House/CW Studio

A new path network would also "transform children's experience of the grounds" and allow them to explore areas previously inaccessible.

Plans also include the enhancement of the on-site woodland, with a range of native and non-native species of plans to "greatly increase biodiversity".

A spokesperson for the organisation said: "The aim is to create a multi-sensory and immersive landscape that fuels the imagination and encourages children and young people to take a journey of discovery through the site."

The plans are available to view online, on Shropshire Council's planning portal, using reference number: 25/01474/FUL