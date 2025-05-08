Tourism tax ‘would put Powys at a gross disadvantage’, Rhayader councillor says

Rhayader councillors will raise concerns about a tourism tax with the Welsh Government and its local representatives.

Such a tax would put Powys at a gross disadvantage, would pit one area against another and may even hit people coming to work in Wales, visiting family or loved ones in hospital in Wales, they said.

Councillor David Evans said the Welsh Government wants to introduce a tourism tax of £1.25 per night on visitors and as a tourist town, he believed Rhayader should oppose the proposal.

“There are a substantial number of ordinary people who are against it. Wales is the only nation that has not recovered from Covid, tourism is one of our main industries and we need to do what we can to support it.

“The Welsh Government seem intent on destroying it. This tax if it comes about, will give Powys County Council the decision of whether or not to levy the charge.

“If they bring these charges in, they will increase them each year. I think it is putting us at a gross disadvantage.

“Are we going to tax contractors coming to work and stay in the area, or people coming to visit family and what about people coming to Wales to visit someone in hospital – how do you distinguish?”

It is expected that a consultation on the proposals will take place over the summer.

Councillor Rhys Thomas said some tourism organisations have already been consulted.

“The big issue I think, is not that they will charge someone it’s that they have decided to give county councils the right to decide whether they want to levy the charge. That would make it Powys versus Pembrokeshire or North Wales.

“Pembrokeshire have already voted against it. I think the big issue is either you have a tourist tax across the whole country or you don’t do it at all.”

Rhayader Mayor Councillor Clare Evans said she has seen a lot of landlords that are getting out of the business after 40 year histories because of the second home tax.

“Personally, I am against it for all of these reasons,” she said.

But town and county councillor Angela Davies said Powys County Council is looking to see if it can do some pre-scrutiny work on it, to see what the effects would be, so work is going on behind the scenes.

“Those of us who live in the Elan Valley, we are inundated with day trippers who leave their rubbish behind and our footpaths are in a real mess and there are lots of people that want to walk them. So there is a question about how we fund our tourism infrastructure,” she said.

Members agreed to write to Jack Sargeant the Welsh Government’s Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership and Mid and West Wales Senedd Members raising their concerns about a possible tourism tax.