'Disappointed and angry' - Market Drayton football club left reeling after goals supplied for kids to play are trashed

Chairlady of Market Drayton Tigers FC, Amy Clews arrived at the club's site at the Greenfields Sports Ground to find the football goals broken and scattered across the grass.

The goals had been installed by the football club for children in the local area to use and enjoy in the school holidays, at weekends and in evenings.

But, after subsidising the costs and then finding them vandalised, the club has been left considering whether it wants to replace them.

Chairlady, Amy Clews said: "We put them out there because children do use the facility in the school holidays, weekends and evenings. We thought it would be nice for them to have a set of usable goals to make playing more easier and fun.

"They have been there since I took over as chair, so for two months. But, when I got to site on Tuesday (May 6) morning I found them as seen on the pictures.

"They had been snapped, thrown around the place, the nets have been ripped off. They have been completely destroyed.

"I was disappointed and obviously angry because it is a cost that we will have to take on the chin. We paid for those goals and now we have lost them. If we were to replace them then we would have to take the cost of that.

"But, I am disappointed that we tried to give them a bit extra and in less than two months they have been destroyed.

"The majority did respect them and the grounds, but it is obviously a couple who haven't."

A post by Market Drayton Tigers FC on social media revealed the extent of the damage to the goals.

The football club has made an appeal to residents who may know anything about the vandalism.

The post added: "If anyone has any information as to who was down here then please do get in touch and for any parents that do allow their children to play down here can we please ask that you ask them to respect the facilities."