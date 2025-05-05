Fundraiser launched for 'reward' to catch killer of Newport swans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Two breeding swans, which had been nesting along the towpath on Newport canal, were both found dead on the morning of Thursday, May 1.

West Mercia Police believe the pair had both been shot with an air rifle overnight. A clutch of 11 of the swans' eggs were taken in by Cuan Wildlife Rescue.

In need of a larger incubator, the charity launched an appeal to raise £300, but received more than £2,000 in donations in a matter of hours.

Now, another fundraiser has been launched by a Newport resident, in the hopes of being able to offer a reward for information that would help police with their investigation.

In just two days, the 'Justice for Newport swans' fundraiser has raised almost £1,000.

Newport Councillor Peter Scott said the incident had caused great distress in the town.

He said: "We are all hoping for some good news about the eggs from Cuan Wildlife. The whole community are upset with what happened to the swans."

Over the weekend, police issued an appeal for information about the incident.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "The Newport Safer Neighbourhood team continue to investigate the unlawful killing of two swans that were incubating their eggs on their nest in Victoria Park.

Police are appealing for information after the 'unlawful killing' of two nesting swans in Newport. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Police.

"We believe both swans were shot with an air rifle sometime in the night over April 30 to May 1.

"We are viewing CCTV of the area at the key times and are appealing for information from anyone that may lead us to who carried out this cruel attack.

"One small consolation to this sad story is that the eggs left behind from the killing of the swans have been taken to an incubator and we hope will have survived."

Anybody with information is being urged to contact West Mercia Police directly, the local Safer Neighbourhood Team or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if they wish to remain anonymous.