'Heartbreak' after shock closure of rural Shropshire pub which had been in the same family for 100 years

The Windmill Inn at Rowton, west of Shrewsbury, served its last customers on March 31 after the owners announced its sudden closure.

In a heartfelt social media post, owners of the pub said the decision was made “for numerous reasons” before thanking their “wonderful” customers and hardworking members of staff.

The Windmill Inn, Rowton, is now shut. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

The full Facebook post, written by owner Jane Hughes, said: “Anyone who knows me will know how heartbroken I am to announce that at the moment we are unable to continue trading from The Windmill.

“The decision has been so hard and made for numerous reasons.

“I would like to thank you, our wonderful customers who have supported us so well over the years, and become our friends.

“Peter and I will miss you all very much.

“I would also like to thank those members of staff who have worked so hard and with such loyalty and dedication to give everyone such a warm welcome and wonderful unique Windmill experience. We will miss you too.

“The Windmill has been such a huge part of my life, I hope the real love I have for it will have been clear to everyone.”

The Windmill, pictured in 2023. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

The pub had been in Jane's family since the 1920s.

An outpouring of love followed her post as customers shared their memories of The Windmill Inn in the comments.

One customer said: “The Windmill has been a favourite for a number of years, so we are so saddened to read this.

“Jane and Peter, thank you for running the pub in the way that you have. I wish you both well for your future.”

Another customer said: “This is so bittersweet! We happened on The Windmill on our first trip to the UK - my husband was completely hooked on proper Sunday roast ever since.

“We loved it so much, we came back a second time during our trip. Everyone was so welcoming, and we thoroughly enjoyed ourselves. We wish you the best in your next endeavour, but know The Windmill holds a very special place in our hearts!”