New photography course to launch at Telford College

A taster event is being held at the college’s Wellington campus from 5.30pm to 6.30pm on June 3 to introduce the part-time course, which starts in September.

The course is for anyone aged 19 or above looking to upskill or start a new career in photography. It has been developed in collaboration with industry specialists and established photography professionals, and takes around five months to complete.

Johnathan Abbott, Telford College learner manager for creative and music, said: “The Level 1 Award in Photography is a part-time NCFE-accredited qualification which is supported by the Royal Photographic Society as a suitable programme for meeting the needs of learners and employers.

“It is aimed at people with a passion for being creative who wish to develop their understanding of basic photographic processes, techniques and equipment that underpin all photography careers.

“You will learn how to use basic camera controls, working through a series of set project briefs, and have access to Telford College’s industry-standard hardware and software.

“No formal entry requirements are needed to obtain a place on this course, other than some evidence of ability and a keen willingness to engage with the subject.”

He added: “At our taster event, there will be an opportunity to engage and have a go at some practical activity and we will also be offering interviews for those who are interested in joining us.”

For more details about the June 3 taster event, or to register for a place, see www.telfordcollege.ac.uk/event/taster-event-adult-photography.