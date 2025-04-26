Expansion plans for thriving south Shropshire community hub that has outgrown current home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The concept of the Cleobury Community Hub was first formed back in 2018 by the St Mary’s Youth Project and the local community of Cleobury Mortimer.

Now, a registered charity in its own right, the hub in the former Methodist Church on Lower Street operates a cafe, climbing wall and soup garden that is enjoyed by thousands of people each year.

Regular activities include a youth club, climbing club, grief cafe, SEND parent support group, craft club and an informal church worship group.

With the help of donors, grants, fundraising and match funding from The National Lottery’s Reaching Communities Fund, the site was purchased by the charity in August last year.