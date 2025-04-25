Series of closures planned for A5 near Telford - with 14-mile diversion in place

As part of Shropshire Council's surface dressing programme, the A5 at Crackleybank near Shifnal will soon face a series of closures.

The surface dressing works, which involves applying and rolling aggregate ‘chippings’ onto a bitumen binder to seal the surface, will also stud removal and re-lining the road.

Work to remove the studs is currently set to take place from Thursday, May 8 to Friday, May 9 with the road closure in place from 9.30am to 4pm.

The A5 at Crackleybank near Shifnal will be closed for several days over the course of a month. Photo: Google

The surface dressing will take place on Friday, May 16, Monday 19 and Tuesday 20 with the road closed from 9.30am to 4pm.

Re-lining is then planned for Sunday, June 8 and Monday, June 9. The road would be closed from 6am to 6pm on Sunday, and 9.30am to 4pm on Monday.

The site forms part of a countywide programme of schemes, which Shropshire Council said is scheduled to deliver the work in the most efficient and cost-effective way.

While the work is underway, a 14.36-mile diversion will be in place, direction drivers along the A41 via Newport and the A518 past Lilleshall.

Questions relating to the schemes should be sent to Shropshire Highways via email: Highwaysconsultation@shropshire.gov.uk