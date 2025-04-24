Five fire crews sent to three vehicle crash near Oswestry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the incident in Rockwell Lane, Pant, near Oswestry, at around 7.45am.

Five fire crews from across the county were sent to the scene, along with the ambulance service and the police.

An update from the fire service said that the incident involved three vehicles with one person having to be released from a vehicle by fire officer.

Mid and West Wales Fire Service also attended the crash.