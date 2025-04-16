Man dies after serious fire in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Emergency services were called to a property fire in the Malinslee area of Telford at 12.54am today (Wednesday, April 16).

Firefighters from the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's Telford and Tweedale bases were first on the scene.

A man has died in a fatal fire in Telford this morning. Photo: PA

Upon arrival, firefighters rescued a man believed to be in his 60s while wearing breathing apparatus, administered CPR and tackled the serious blaze with hose reel jets.

Two ambulances and a paramedic officer joined the fire crews in efforts to save the man.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When ambulance staff arrived, they found fire colleagues administering CPR to the man.

“The team of ambulance staff took over advanced life support but sadly, despite the best efforts of everyone on scene, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed deceased a short time later.”

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the blaze.