Kington’s second Marmalade Competition will be judged by ‘one of the world’s top international marmalade judges’

Kington Chamber of Trade's Gareth Clark and Pam Peek at last year's first marmalade competition

Jane Maggs will try out all of the competition entries and was recently named by The Times as “one of the world’s top international marmalade judges”.

The competition will take place at the Oxford Arms, Kington on Sunday, April 27 from 12pm until 4pm.

The three categories are 100% Seville, other citrus and, new for 2025, an under-14s category.

The venue, bar, and café will open at 12pm, and judging will start at 12.30pm

There will be prizes for the best in class marmalade and the best in under 14’s category.

Vice chairman of the Chamber of Trade, Gareth Clark said; “

The first marmalade competition was a huge success with 60 fruity jars judged and critiqued by Jane Maggs.

A variety of mouth-watering flavours were entered and visitors also enjoyed tasting marmalades and a colouring competition was held for children.

Radnor Preserves won the commercially-made marmalade category with a bara brith entry, Kington’s Celia Kibblewhite won the homemade Seville orange category, and in the homemade any citrus category Deborah Wood of Lyonshall won.

The winners received free entry into the Dalemain World Marmalade Awards 2025 and Celia and Deborah also received marmalade making Maslin kits kindly given by Bee’s Knees Cookshop in Kington.

Visitors got to try a range of flavours including a very popular cherry and lime, a lemon with Cointreau, a green tea with lime and yuzu and a ruby red grapefruit marmalade, courtesy of the judge Jane.

Competition entry this year costs £3 per jar of marmalade entered.

Pick up an entry form from Bee’s Knees Cookshop on Church Street or The Grapevine on High Street. Entries close at 5pm on Wednesday, April 23.

It is free to attend.

All money taken at this Kington Chamber of Trade event will be donated to Macmillan Cancer Research.

For more information email info@beesknees.co.uk or call 07810443286.