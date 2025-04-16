Gold coin collection from North Shropshire sells for £20,000 at auction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Items were sold for more than £150,000 in total at a books coin and stamps auction last Wednesday.

Shrewsbury-based Halls Fine Art continued its run of coins auction as a North Shropshire collection of gold coins sold for £20,000.

Other collections from the county and Liverpool sold for £15,500 and £11,500 respectively.

The Great Britain stamp collection which sold for £16,000.

The auction's top price went to a Great Britain stamp collection, spanning from 1840 to 1936, and containing many iconic stamps, that sold for £16,000.

The collection belonged to a Shrewsbury collector.

There were also notable prices in the books section, where the Works of William Shakespeare, published in 1709 by Jacob Tonson, tripled its pre-sale estimate to sell for £1,800.

The limited edition 22ct gold Winston Churchill medallion which sold for £7,200.

Meanwhile, top priced coins were £7,200 and £5,600, both for limited edition 22ct gold Winston Churchill medallion and medals, respectively.

Two cases, each containing 10 gold Queen Victoria sovereigns, sold for £4,600 apiece while an Edward VII 1902 gold proof coronation set made £4,400.

A case containing nine gold sovereigns made £4,350 while a 1969 South African Krugerrand sold for £2,300.

In the stamps section, a collection of covers housed in 21 albums - and with some loose - sold for £1,100 while a Great Britain collection of stamps form 1937 to 2018, found a buyer at £900.

Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley, Halls Fine Art’s associate director, said: "We were delighted with the strong prices achieved in all sections of the auction, particularly the coins which reflects high market value of gold."

Derek Ainsworth, Halls Fine Art’s coins specialist, added: "Gold coins are very much in demand as an investment and we were pleased to have some fine collections in this auction which achieved above estimate prices."