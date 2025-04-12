New sensory play cafe offering children a 'whimsical world' to explore opens in Shropshire town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Designed to be “a sensory wonderland” for families and children of all ages, the grand launch for Betsy's Little Woodland in High Street, Wem, was held yesterday (Friday, April 11).

Behind the new play cafe is owner Tess Turczak, who said it was a long dream of hers to open the business.

Speaking to the Shropshire Star, Tess, originally from Halifax but now residing in Shrewsbury, said she is “excited” to welcome the people of Wem and beyond to the play cafe.

Betsy's Little Woodland Play Cafe. Pictured at the front is Tess Turczak and partner Ben Windsor and their children: Sofia Windsor 11 and Christopher Hudson 4.

Tess said: “The ultimate goal has always been a play cafe.

“I worked in childcare for 18 years, and I was a nursery manager, and it just consumed my life.

“But I wanted to still have the fun of being around children.

“And I'm just really excited, to be honest. I'm just really looking forward to [welcoming people] - I can’t wait.

“And there's nothing really in the locality that is like what I offer.”

Transforming the site, which was formerly council offices, took about seven weeks in total - and features a separate sensory room, priced at £5 for 30 minutes, and a play cafe, which is £8 for two-and-a-half hours.

Tess said she has tried her best to create “a fully inclusive sensory space” to help kids explore, create and immerse themselves in a whimsical world that is filled with interactive sensory activities, such as tactile play areas, calming sounds and visually stunning woodland elements.

Meanwhile, the cafe is designed to stimulate the senses through nature-inspired play, bringing the peaceful charm of a woodland forest.

Bookings for Betsy's Little Woodland launches on Sunday, April 13. Find out more information about the play cafe, its opening hours and more via the official social media channels.