MP calls for end to 'letter delays' in South Shropshire after complaints from residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Stuart Anderson MP said he has received complaints from residents who claim they are not receiving 'important' post on time.

The South Shropshire MP says "enhanced protections" are required for rural areas where he states many residents rely on postal services.

In a letter to the Minister for Postal Services, Mr Anderson said people living in rural areas such as South Shropshire deserve access to a "genuinely accessible and affordable postal service."

It comes as Ofcom has launched a consultation on reforms to the Universal Service Obligation (USO), proposing to remove the requirement on Royal Mail to deliver second class letters six days per week, and allow it to deliver these letters on alternate weekdays.

Stuart Anderson visited Bridgnorth Post Office

Ofcom said the change "reflects the fact that postal users no longer need two six-day-per-week services to meet their needs and is intended to support the financial sustainability of the service".

Royal Mail was fined £10.5 million in December for failing to meet its delivery targets. Ofcom said Royal Mail failed to meet a target of delivering 93 per cent of first class mail within one working day and 98.5 per cent of second class mail within three working days.

South Shropshire MP, Stuart Anderson said: "A reliable and universal postal service is a vital part of everyday life for many people here in South Shropshire. I know from my constituents that it helps to keep family and friends connected, businesses alive, and people informed.

"Individuals and communities also rely upon Royal Mail for the prompt delivery of NHS appointment letters, benefit decisions, and legal documents. So, I am disappointed that Royal Mail has consistently missed its delivery targets since this new government came into place in July.

"I have called on Ministers to ensure the provision of a genuinely accessible and affordable postal service."