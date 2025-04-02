New Bus Services bill does nothing to address transport problems in Mid Wales

He has expressed disappointment over the continued delays in delivering meaningful improvements to bus services in Mid Wales.

The Bus Services (Wales) Bill aims to overhaul the current bus network, replacing the deregulated model with a centrally coordinated system.

Legislation has been published that, once passed by the Senedd, will begin putting buses under public control and allow officials to decide what services are provided.

Welsh Labour wants bus companies to bid for contracts instead of operating their own routes, following years of cuts and falling passenger numbers.

The proposals could take another five years to deliver.

Since the mid 1980s, private companies have been able to run buses where they want as long as they are registered and meet safety standards.

Critics say it leaves services vulnerable to being axed if they do not make a profit.

The Welsh governments wants to set up franchises overseen by Transport for Wales (TfW), which it owns.

TfW would set the routes, timetables and fares with councils before companies bid to deliver the service for a fixed fee.

James has criticised the lack of immediate action, highlighting that the first phase of the rollout will not begin until 2027 in South West Wales, leaving Mid Wales communities waiting even longer for potential improvements.

James pointed to the urgent need for investment in Mid Wales, where many residents rely on buses for access to work, education, and essential services.

He warned that without financial support, struggling rural routes will continue to decline, worsening isolation for communities. Many communities have no bus service at all.

“According to the Confederation of Passenger Transport, bus services have a significant impact on the Welsh economy, directly contributing more than £300m each year, and enabling bus users to spend more than £700m in local economies.”

James also raised concerns about the financial viability of the proposals which involve lifting the ban on public authorities establishing their own bus companies, but he questions where the necessary funding, expertise, and capacity would come from to operate services that commercial providers have already deemed unviable.

With rural areas already suffering from limited bus provision, James says the Welsh Government needs to invest significantly in sustaining and expanding existing routes rather than making vague long-term promises.

James Evans MS said: “We need to see improvements, investment and expansion of our bus services in Mid Wales – not more words and no action for at least two more years.

“Welsh Government have been talking about our bus network, promising improvements since 2021.

“Today’s announcement is yet another soundbite and gives my constituents nothing tangible with admissions that the first rollout in South West Wales will not be until 2027.

“The rural sparsely populated routes must be supported by significant investment from Welsh Government. They have found around £1bn for the South Wales Metro, and it is time that Mid Wales got its fair share of financial support.

“The Welsh Government says it is “lifting the ban on public authorities setting up their own bus companies – where on earth do Welsh Labour Government think Powys County Council will get the money from, the expertise and the capacity to run a bus service when commercial operatives say the routes are not viable. Rural bus routes need money from Welsh Labour not words.”