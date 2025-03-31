Man from Telford and woman face jail after pleading guilty to thefts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Gareth Jones, of no fixed address, Telford, was charged with 12 offences of theft from store.

West Mercia Police said the latest offence was on March 27, 2025.

Appearing at court today, the 38-year-old pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to eight weeks in prison.

Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Rebecca Hitchin, of no fixed address, also appeared at court today after being charged with six offences of theft from store.

The latest offence was also on March, 27 2025.

The 43-year-old pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison including a previous suspended sentence.

West Mercia Police said: “Efficient reporting by the stores and assistance from members of the community has enabled officers from the Town Centre Team to make quick arrests and achieve positive outcomes.”