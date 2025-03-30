Play park re-opens in north Shropshire town with new state-of-the-art equipment after £50,000 investment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Grotto Road play area in Market Drayton re-opened to the public this week after two months of refurbishment works.

Ageing play equipment at the site has been both replaced and restored, and there are several new features for little ones to enjoy.

Market Drayton Town Council invested £49,834 in total towards the installation of new equipment including new goalposts which councillors hope will become "very popular".

The new goalposts at the Grotto Road play park

Both sets of swings and the small slide unit have ben "rubbed down" and repainted while children can enjoy a new large spinning wheel, seesaw, multi-sports area and complex climbing frame with a slide.

Wildflowers have also been sown in the park as part of efforts to improve its appearance.

And after the work was completed, the play area remained closed so grassed areas could become re-established and ready for the busy months ahead.

New equipment at the Grotto Road play park

Chair of the services and facilities committee at Market Drayton Town Council, Tim Manton, said: "I can't emphasise how important play parks are in Market Drayton. We have quite a few in the town that are all of good quality and a programme to upgrade them further.

"This is the latest upgrade and they are very important for our children and their development.

A new spinning wheel at the Grotto Road play park

"I am delighted to see that we have refurbished the Grotto Road play area. I have been down to have a look and think it is fantastic. We just hope that those who use it enjoy it because there has been quite a bit of money spent on it.

"A lot of work goes into all of the play parks. It is a complex process, there are a number of suppliers involved, significant costs and then it becomes a significant decision."

Some of the park's existing equipment has been restored including a slide and swings

Refurbishment plans were first discussed at a town council meeting in July last year.

After months of work to draw up plans and finalise the refurbishment, contractors began upgrades to the tired facility in late January.

Mayor Roy Aldcroft is delighted to see the play park back open ahead of the summer months.

The town council has invested £50,000 in the play park

"Grotto Road play area had been ignored for years because it was once of the smaller playgrounds, but it is now very attractive and more inviting than it has been in the past.

"The equipment is varied and multi-aged so you can get toddlers and youngsters on there. There is a goal on one side, so kids can have practice with their football skills."

