Ludlow wellness centre comes out on top in Stuart Anderson MP's Small Business Awards 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

More than 200 residents had their say in the MP’s survey, which ran between December 5 to March 1 with 86 businesses across South Shropshire in the running for the top prize.

Ultimately, it was Ludlow Nutrition, a wellness centre based in Ludlow Town Football Club, that topped the polls with 35 nominations.

Residents said owner Zerena and her team have created a friendly and supportive atmosphere which helps clients achieve their health goals.

Stuart has now written to every business, congratulating them on their nomination and offering his support to them.

Ludlow Nutrition has won Stuart Anderson MP's Small Business Awards 2025. Photo: Stuart Anderson MP

In his letter to the businesses, Stuart said: "I am absolutely delighted that your business has been nominated in my Small Business Awards. This is a huge achievement because you have been chosen by residents in South Shropshire to receive this recognition."

Stuart added: "This is all part of Stuart's plan to unleash rural prosperity by engaging with local businesses and communities. I want to work with businesses like yours to better understand the needs, concerns, and aspirations of local businesses."

Stuart's search to find the best small businesses in his constituency of South Shropshire was launched on December 7.

This coincided with Small Business Saturday, which has been celebrated in the UK every year since 2013.

It is a key moment to promote our country's 5.5 million small businesses, more than 5,000 of which are based in South Shropshire.

Stuart is now calling on small businesses across South Shropshire to complete his small business survey, which can be found on his official website.

The feedback received will shape his plan to ensure that the constituency can become a thriving place to work and shop in.

Stuart has also vowed to make South Shropshire the best place to start and grow a business.

A local business directory on his website will be launched soon, with the aim of making it easier for residents to shop locally and support small businesses.

Last year, Stuart launched a Business Support Finder on his website.

This signposts a wide range of grants, tax reliefs, and competitions that local businesses may be eligible to apply for.

Stuart Anderson MP said: "I am delighted that so many local businesses across South Shropshire were nominated in my Small Business Awards.

Small businesses like the ones nominated provide the goods and services we all rely on. They create the jobs, growth, and revenue that helps our community to flourish.

“I am now calling on businesses to complete my small business survey. The feedback received will shape my plan to ensure that South Shropshire can become a thriving place to work and shop in.

“It is just one of the ways in which I am listening to, supporting, and delivering for our local business community in South Shropshire."