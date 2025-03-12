Plans for homes on 'underutilised agricultural land' in Market Drayton approved despite objections from neighbours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In December, consultants, Peter Richards and Co., submitted a planning application on behalf of Mrs Tasou for the construction of seven homes on family-owned land off Red Barn Road in Market Drayton.

The proposal sought to build five, two-bedroom bungalows and a pair of three-bedroom semi-detached houses on the 0.83-acre site, which sits to the south of the A53 near a recent development built by Taylor Wimpey Homes.

Access to the new homes would be provided via Red Barn Road, with the application stating a formal agreement was already in place with Taylor Wimpey for the construction of an access road.

During the consultation period, several neighbours expressed their concerns over the new development.

An objection, submitted to Shropshire Council and signed by 28 people who claimed to be residents from nearby Red Barn Road has stated the "significant residential growth" of Market Drayton over recent years has meant local amenities are "already operating at full capacity".

The parcel of land off the A53 in Market Drayton. Photo: Google

It reads: "While the proposed development is relatively small in scale, it will undoubtedly add further pressure to an already overstretched system."

Neighbours also expressed concern over traffic and parking, which they said was "already strained" in the area.

The objection letter continued: "The narrow nature of Red Barn Road and the high volume of parked cars already make it difficult for vehicles to pass safely, and this proposed development will only compound the problem."

But Shropshire Council's highways team submitted no objection to the plans, with council planning officers determining that there was adequate off-street car parking, and the plans were approved.

"The proposed access will provide adequate visibility in both directions for emerging vehicles, whilst a suitable level of off-street car parking and manoeuvring space is provided," the decision report concludes.

"The principle for residential development is acceptable, whilst the proposed design and layout will respect neighbouring properties and will not result in any detrimental impact from either overlooking, cause any overbearing impact or loss of light."

The full application is available to view online using reference number: 24/04744/FUL