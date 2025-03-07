Oswestry gears up for second ever Pride celebration later this year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The event is planned to take place on June 7, and this year's celebrations will once again centre around Cae Glas Park, featuring live performances from local artists and a variety of stalls operated by LGBTQ+ creators, business owners, and community groups.

The highlight will be the Pride Parade march through the town, starting and ending at the park. Organisers say the full details of the parade will be announced in due course.

The Oswestry Pride Committee, a volunteer-driven grassroots organisation, expressed delight at what it described as the overwhelming response to last year's event.

Oswestry Pride is returning this year. Picture: Graham 'Grum' Mitchell.

Approximately 500 people joined the parade, with 11 groups performing and over a dozen stalls set up.

Funds were also raised and donated to Help for Heroes.

The committee said it is confident that Oswestry Pride 2025 will be even more exciting than the inaugural celebration.

They said: “As we come together to celebrate our wonderfully diverse town, we look to raise awareness about issues faced by the LGBTQ+ community, advocate for equal rights, and challenge societal stigma, whilst also creating a sense of community and belonging for LGBTQ+ individuals in and around Oswestry.

Oswestry Pride is returning this year. Picture: Graham 'Grum' Mitchell.

“The Oswestry Pride Celebration would not be possible without the dedication and enthusiasm of the town council, local businesses, community organizations, and committed volunteers who work tirelessly to make the event a reality. We are deeply grateful for the overwhelming support shown last year and the continued commitment to inclusivity demonstrated by the Oswestry community.

“A warm invitation is extended to everyone, regardless of their LGBTQ+ affiliation, to come and show their support, enjoy the entertainment, and participate in the parade march.”

The town's businesses, led by the north Wales solicitors Lanyon Bowdler, sponsored last year's event.

For those wanting to get involved, applications for volunteers, stallholders, and performers, visit the Facebook page.

For more information about the event contact oswestrypride@gmail.com.