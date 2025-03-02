Two motorbikes and car in crash at A41 accident blackspot - air ambulance sent to the scene

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Paramedics, firefighters and the police rushed to the A41 at Hinstock, near Market Drayton on Sunday morning (March 2).

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 11.22am on Sunday, March 2, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Hinstock involving two motorcycles and one saloon vehicle.”

Three fire engines were sent to the scene from Hodnet and Wellington. Crews made one of the vehicles electrically safe. An operations officer was also on the scene.

The AA’s traffic planner website said the road was still closed at 12.55pm.

West Mercia Police and the West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for updates.