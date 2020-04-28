Locked-down Shropshire residents left without internet as cable accidentally cut in Telford

Dozens of disgruntled customers took to Twitter to complain following issues this afternoon.

The Sky Help Team tweeted in response: "There is currently a multiple exchange outage in the Telford area affecting Sky Fibre, Talk and Broadband customers.

"Our engineers are aware of the issue and working to resolve it asap."

Some Virgin Media customers were also affected.

The issue left many locked down residents unable to work from home or reliant on mobile internet.

A Virgin Media spokesman said: “We’re aware of an issue that’s affecting our broadband, TV On-Demand and some phone services for our customers in the Telford area, after a third-party accidentally cut through one of our cables.

“We’re working as quickly as possible to repair the cable and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Twitter user Choirgirl posted a message from the utility provider: "Broadband and Talk problems in West Midlands.

"You might not be able to get online or make/receive phone calls due to a problem in your local area.

"Engineers have identified the location of the fibre cable break.

"The cable repair team is en route and we'll provide an update on this page once repair work has started. We're sorry for the continued inconvenience."

Virgin customers nationally had experienced separate internet issues which were resolved on Tuesday morning.