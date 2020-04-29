Shropshire internet outage ends after Virgin cable repairs

The outage was caused when a Virgin Media fibre cable was accidentally cut through at the junction of Newport Road and Stanton Road at Tong near Shifnal yesterday afternoon.

Virgin Media said the cable repairs were completed in the early hours on Wednesday.

Restored

As a result of the problem which Virgin said was caused by a third party, internet users served by Sky Fibre, Talk and Broadband were also affected.

Virgin Media spokesman Simon Feldman said: "We’ve completed a repair on the damaged cable and services have been restored for our customers in the Telford area. We apologise again for any inconvenience caused."

Almost 400 internet users took the Shropshire Star Facebook page to either vent their frustrations or comment on the situation.

Sue Roberts posted: "Back up and running now woo hoo. Let's all move on and enjoy the life we have.

"It might have been the end of the world for some of you, but accidents happen things break down moaning just make things worse, yes it frustrating but it's a small blip it's not the end of the world.

"Just an inconvenience being without the internet for a few hours, so enjoy what you have as you've only one life live it like your last day."