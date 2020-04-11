Road closures after chemical leak at Telford plant

Emergency crews went to Kiyokuni Europe Limited off the B5061 Holyhead Road, in Priorslee, on Saturday to discover a liquid nitrogen leak shortly before 10.30am.

The Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service website stated: "Crews attended reports of liquid nitrogen leaking from factory unit.

"Crews wearing two breathing apparatus and thermal gauntlets isolated valve to stem leak.

"A cordon was put in place prior to this isolation."

Two crews from Telford Central Fire Station using breathing gear attended along with and two specialist officers. They left shortly before 12.20pm.

West Mercia Police also attended the scene.

Kiyokuni is a Japanese owned firm which supplies parts to the motoring industry.