Shropshire crews back to tackle moorland fires

Emergency services in the north had already been tackling a number of wildfires in the area – some of which had been started deliberately.

A major incident was declared on Saturday after two large-scale moorland fires merged due to increasing wind speed.

John Taylor, press officer for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said it "beggars belief" that somebody would start fires when the emergency services were already stretched.

He advised people to stay away from the moors.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue crews were sent to help with the fires on Monday, and they had again been called for this morning and arrived at the scene at around 8am.

On Monday evening, Jim Barker, station manager for the service tweeted and said: "Shropshire crews have completed a tough eight hour shift Wildfire fighting on Winter Hill in Lancashire Heading back for some food and sleep ready to start the 3am shift.

"Well done to all on a great effort today #makingadifference."