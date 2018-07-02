Shropshire firefighters called in to help tackle Lancashire moorland blazes

Emergency services in the north had already been tackling a number of wildfires in the area – some of which had been started deliberately.

A major incident was declared on Saturday after two large-scale moorland fires merged due to increasing wind speed.

Two fire engines with crews from Shrewsbury, Telford, Hodnet and Prees were sent to the area to assist at about 9pm last night.

John Taylor, press officer for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said it "beggars belief" that somebody would start fires when the emergency services were already stretched.

He advised people to stay away from the moors.

Chief Superintendent Kevin Purcell of West Mercia Police tweeted:

Massive shout out to all our #FireService colleagues and @BritishArmy led by @LancashireFRS 30 degrees in tee-shirt and shorts is hot.... fighting fires with protective clothing, and the heat of the fires takes it to a different level... #firefamily #Bravery pic.twitter.com/TxnARGx3xm — Chief Supt Kevin Purcell (@CSuptKevPurcell) July 1, 2018

There were 120 firefighters from five forces involved in damping down the flames.

"These fire engines are continuing to focus on hotspots around the 8km (5mi) site," Lancashire Fire and Rescue tweeted.

One of the moorland blazes in Lancashire

Helicopters were brought in as the operation sought to douse smouldering hot spots and soak nearby woodland to avoid fire taking hold.

Paul Etches, head of prevention at GMFRS, warned the moorland fires were "not going away" and it would take "many more days of intense sweat and effort" to extinguish them.

"Our firefighters are tired but optimistic that we continue to make good progress," he said.

However they are working in hot conditions with "no significant rain forecast this week", according to Met Office forecaster Helen Roberts.

She said: "The trend is for dry and very warm weather, which is far from ideal. Thunderstorms in the South West are unlikely to reach that far north.

"On Wednesday, there is the potential for showers in that vicinity but it could be a one-off, isolated and unlikely to hit the area."

"Thursday is similar and any showers would be isolated and fleeting. There is no significant rain forecast this week."

Meanwhile Lancashire Police said it has had to deal with "reckless and dangerous" behaviour by members of the public which is hampering emergency efforts.

Some people, determined to get shots of the fire on their mobile phones, have blocked access roads for emergency vehicles by driving to the scene, while others have been flying drones over the moorland, they said.