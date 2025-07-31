Telford sports club lodges plan for town's first padel courts

St Georges Sports and Social Club have applied to install two padel courts at their premises on Church Street in St Georges, Telford.

If given the go-ahead by the local authority, the club would build the courts on an existing area of hardstanding between the cricket pitch and the hockey pitch.

The club states there is an "increasing local demand" for the sport, which is one of the fastest-growing racquet sports in the UK.

Described as a cross between tennis and squash, padel has grown in popularity in recent years, and there are currently no other public courts in Telford.

This year saw the opening of Shropshire's first dedicated padel club, ACE Padel Club, with the conversion of tennis courts at the Lion Quays Resort & Spa near Gobowen.

Padel is one of the fastest-growing racquet sports in the UK

A year on, the club said it had been a big hit with locals.

Alex Ramsay, one of ACE Padel Club's co-owners, said he was excited about the prospect of more clubs opening around the county.

He said: “We’re under no illusions that there’s going to be two or three more opening in the next year, couple of years, whenever it may be, and I genuinely think that the more people that are playing padel the better.

“There will be opportunities to compete against other clubs, so we only see it as a positive that other clubs are going to open.

“We have three courts and that’s not enough in Shropshire. Hopefully, with more courts coming in, the game will grow in our county.”

Three padel courts are also planned as part of the refurbishment of The Shrewsbury Club - which is currently going through the planning process.

The last application from the St Georges club is available to view online at Telford & Wrekin Council's planning portal using reference number TWC/2025/0508.