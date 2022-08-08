Victorian Dog Show event called off amid temperature fears as heatwave looms

Blists Hill Victorian Town's Victorian Dog Show, which began on Saturday and was due to last until this Sunday, has finished earlier as organisers heed the Met Office's warnings that temperatures will soar into the high 20s from Tuesday.

It is the second time this year the dog show has been held at the attraction in Telford.

A spokesperson said on Monday: "Unfortunately, because of extremely high temperatures forecast for this week the decision has been made to cancel the dog show. The town will be open as normal.

"The scheduled 'Becoming Your Dog' talk with Dr Eric Tourigny on Wednesday, August 10 at Coalbrookdale will still go ahead. Tickets are still available from ironbridge.org.uk, priced at £5, with free admission for Friends of the Museum."