Queen's Baton relay arrives in Ironbridge 

Crowds line the Iron Bridge to watch thw baton pass underneath on the River Severn. Photo: Sue Austin

After being welcomed by crowds in Shrewsbury on Monday evening, it was the turn of Ironbridge, Telford, Newport and Lilleshall to turn out for the relay on Tuesday.

The relay is travelling around the country ahead of the final leg in Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games, which start on July 28.

Baton-bearer Keiran Riley brought the baton down the River Severn to Ironbridge

The Telford leg of the baton relay began by visiting Ironbridge, passing under the Iron Bridge down the River Severn on a specially commissioned coracle.

The baton-bearers also came through through the Victorian Town at Blists Hill, before reaching the green outside the Forest Glen Refreshment Pavilion for a musical interlude.

Then the relay was moving on to Southwater and Telford Town Park, arriving just before 9.55am.

A relay circuit of Southwater and the Town Park was being highlighted with a celebration of sports in the QEII Arena, with specially invited schoolchildren taking part.