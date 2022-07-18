Queen's Baton Relay arrives in Shrewsbury

Baton-bearers and dignitaries with the baton at Shrewsbiury Castle with the baton. Photo: Shropshire Council.

It headed from Liverpool to Shrewsbury on Monday via Newcastle-under-Lyme and Stoke-on-Trent.

The baton was flown into Shrewsbury Sports Village by helicopter and after a lap of the track was being driven to Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings.

The Queen's Baton is carried along Castle Gates in Shrewsury. Photo: @ShrewsburyCops

#Shrewsbury welcomes the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay!



Kelda Wood MBE was welcomed by Shrewsbury Town crier and his wife, Mayor of Shrewsbury, the Chairman of Shropshire Council, the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire and High Sheriff of Shropshire. pic.twitter.com/sQiaYRB15Y — Original Shrewsbury (@OriginalShrews) July 18, 2022

From there was carried to Shrewsbury Castle, where it was met by town crier Martin Wood and a private civic reception.

