Queen's Baton Relay arrives in Shrewsbury

It headed from Liverpool to Shrewsbury on Monday via Newcastle-under-Lyme and Stoke-on-Trent.
The baton was flown into Shrewsbury Sports Village by helicopter and after a lap of the track was being driven to Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings.
#Shrewsbury welcomes the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay!— Original Shrewsbury (@OriginalShrews) July 18, 2022
Kelda Wood MBE was welcomed by Shrewsbury Town crier and his wife, Mayor of Shrewsbury, the Chairman of Shropshire Council, the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire and High Sheriff of Shropshire. pic.twitter.com/sQiaYRB15Y
From there was carried to Shrewsbury Castle, where it was met by town crier Martin Wood and a private civic reception.
Kelda Wood MBE, carrying the baton, was welcomed by Mr Wood and his wife, the mayor of Shrewsbury, the chairman of Shropshire Council, the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire and High Sheriff of Shropshire.
Proud batonbearers and dignitaries with the baton before it heads off once again on its whistle-stop tour of the town.#QBR2022 pic.twitter.com/Jt9HsxKX3i— Shropshire Council (@ShropCouncil) July 18, 2022