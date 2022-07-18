Notification Settings

Queen's Baton Relay arrives in Shrewsbury

By Ian Harvey

The Queen's Baton Relay has arrived in Shrewsbury ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Baton-bearers and dignitaries with the baton at Shrewsbiury Castle with the baton. Photo: Shropshire Council.
It headed from Liverpool to Shrewsbury on Monday via Newcastle-under-Lyme and Stoke-on-Trent.

The baton was flown into Shrewsbury Sports Village by helicopter and after a lap of the track was being driven to Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings.

The Queen's Baton is carried along Castle Gates in Shrewsury. Photo: @ShrewsburyCops

From there was carried to Shrewsbury Castle, where it was met by town crier Martin Wood and a private civic reception.

Kelda Wood MBE, carrying the baton, was welcomed by Mr Wood and his wife, the mayor of Shrewsbury, the chairman of Shropshire Council, the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire and High Sheriff of Shropshire.

