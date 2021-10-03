James Bond's classic car turns heads in Wellington to mark new film

Wellington turned out to see a classic Aston Martin which was in town to mark the release of the latest James Bond film. As Daniel Craig is Liam McClellend, and from left are Michelle Busby, Anthony Nicholls, Damian Breeze and Katie Jarvis

The Wellington Orbit community cinema in Telford has been hosting a series of events to mark the delayed release of the latest Bond move – No Time to Die.

The film is Daniel Craig's last in the iconic role and the Orbit kicked off its celebrations of the release with a red carpet event and a screening at 00.07am on Thursday.

Staff at the cinema have donned Bond-style tuxedos for their shifts, and Saturday saw the cinema hosting an Aston Martin DBS – one of 50 made for the 50th Bond anniversary – on the high street.

The event follows a similar one earlier this year when the cinema hosted a Back to the Future DeLorean.

The Aston Martin proved a hit with crowds, turning heads, while youngsters took the chance for their own pictures with the car – complete with the iconic Bond 'gun' pose.

The weekend was due to to be rounded off with two live performances of Bond tunes from Wellington Brass Band on Sunday.

The Orbit's marketing director, Liam McClelland, said it had been great to be able to mark the release of the biggest film in the British cinema calendar.

He said: "We have always tried to do something special, like with the DeLorean, and Bond is such a big film – the biggest film of the year – so we wanted to treat Wellington to a great few days.

"It has been great for the team who have really got into the spirit of Bond and they have come together to put on a great event.