That's a wrap! Stars' work is done in Shrewsbury as Great Expectations moves on

Victorian props were placed in parts of the town.

Olivia Colman and Tom Hardy are playing characters from Dickens' classic novel for a new series, and have been on the streets of Shrewsbury, with some roads styled to replicate 1800s London.

Film Shropshire announced on Facebook on Wednesday morning, saying: "And that's a wrap in Shrewsbury!

"For us at Film Shropshire these short few days have been six months in the making and it's been fantastic to see it all finally come to fruition.

"We're very grateful to have worked with such a brilliant crew and to the residents of the town for being incredibly welcoming and accommodating to the production.

"We are very much looking forward to welcoming more productions to the county and putting Shropshire on the map as a film-friendly destination."

Since Monday, people in Shrewsbury were hoping to catch a glimpse of the A-list cast, with some being successful. The actors are now headed off to new locations with the BBC – though likely, nowhere more beautiful.

After the first day of torrential downpour, Film Shropshire – and certainly the actors – were grateful for the sunny weather on the second day.

"It’s been a great second day of filming, thankfully the weather was kind to us today!" they said.

"Today [Tuesday] the crew descended on St Mary’s Water Lane, transforming into a 1830s London street. The crew have thoroughly enjoyed their time in Shrewsbury and cannot believe how welcoming the locals have been.

"It’s been a great way to launch Film Shropshire and we’re incredibly excited to welcome more productions in the near future."

Original Shrewsbury thanked the town's residents in a post on Facebook. They said: "It's been amazing to see the town's streets transformed and taking a step behind the scenes into the workings of such a large production.