Filming of Great Expectations under way in Shrewsbury starring Olivia Coleman and Tom Hardy

Olivia Coleman will play wealthy spinster Miss Havisham.

A new road surface has been laid on a Shrewsbury street in preparation for filming Dickens' Great Expectations for a series commissioned by the BBC.

Victorian props have been added to the street such as a horse and carriage, old wheelbarrows and vintage signage.

Ms Coleman will play wealthy spinster Miss Havisham.

A post by Original Shrewsbury on Facebook said: "The show must go on!

"Despite last night's downpour the filming of BBCOne's new adaption of Great Expectations was full steam ahead.

"It's amazing to see the transformations taking place across Shrewsbury's town centre.

"Modern signage, lighting and street furniture have all been hidden or transformed to recreate Georgian streets - and with the fantastic actors and extras all dressed up, it's like we've stepped back in time.

"A fantastic job by Film Shropshire for paving the way for this production."