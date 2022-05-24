Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Filming of Great Expectations under way in Shrewsbury starring Olivia Coleman and Tom Hardy

By Lauren HillShrewsburyPublished: Comments

Filming of Great Expectations is under way in Shrewsbury town centre starring Olivia Coleman and Tom Hardy.

Olivia Coleman will play wealthy spinster Miss Havisham.
Olivia Coleman will play wealthy spinster Miss Havisham.

A new road surface has been laid on a Shrewsbury street in preparation for filming Dickens' Great Expectations for a series commissioned by the BBC.

Victorian props have been added to the street such as a horse and carriage, old wheelbarrows and vintage signage.

Ms Coleman will play wealthy spinster Miss Havisham.

A post by Original Shrewsbury on Facebook said: "The show must go on!

"Despite last night's downpour the filming of BBCOne's new adaption of Great Expectations was full steam ahead.

"It's amazing to see the transformations taking place across Shrewsbury's town centre.

"Modern signage, lighting and street furniture have all been hidden or transformed to recreate Georgian streets - and with the fantastic actors and extras all dressed up, it's like we've stepped back in time.

"A fantastic job by Film Shropshire for paving the way for this production."

More to follow.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Entertainment
Showbiz
Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News