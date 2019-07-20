Shrewsbury ukulele festival is sell-out event

Shrewkfest, the ukulele festival which takes place at Habberley on the weekend of July 26 is only in its second year yet people have been lining up to snap up a ticket.

Headlined by Phil Doleman, Shrewkfest will take place at Eastridge Farm and feature ukulele jams, workshops, open mic sessions, live performances, free parking, all-weekend camping, as well as food, drink and stalls.

Co-organiser Dave Cowton said: “The fact we have sold out is great news and very positive considering it’s only the second year of the festival.

"However, while there is no space for any more food stalls, there are still pitches available for people or organisations wishing to sell arts and crafts, as well as display information.

"For example, we are excited to be joined by Shropshire Wildlife Trust this year. We have also adopted a pirate theme and look forward to seeing some extravagant costumes and hearing pirate-speak in the hills of Shropshire, a totally land-locked county.”

Dozens of bands are lined up to perform over the three days with many coming from Shropshire.

There will also be workshops and food and rink stalls.

An original song competition will also be held and there will be an opportunity to meet and greet the many groups.

Visitors to the site will be able to camp, park and walk to the festival.

For more information about potential pitches for stalls contact Dave Cowton by email on shrewkfest@shroprock.co.uk