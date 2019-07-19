Menu

Teams gear up for Shrewsbury's Macmillan Coracle World Championships

By Daniel Morris | Shrewsbury | Shrewsbury entertainment | Published:

Boating teams will be taking to the River Severn next month for the return of the Macmillan Coracle World Championships.

Frances Steer from Balfours at the 2017 race

The annual event held in Shrewsbury is set to see numerous teams of four paddle their coracles in the name of charity, looking to break the current world record of four minutes and 57 seconds to make it from Pengwern Boat Club to the opposite side of the river.

This year's championships will take place on September 13, with the race starting at 2.30pm.

Last year's event saw a record-breaking £45,000 raised for Macmillan Cancer Support. This sum came from race entrance fees, team fundraising efforts and other donations.

Registration for teams is now open.

For further information, visit www.coracleworldchampionship.co.uk

