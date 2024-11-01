Paris Fury chose to shield husband Tyson from miscarriage news ahead of fight

Paris Fury has revealed she chose to shield her husband Tyson from the news of her miscarriage ahead of his world heavyweight fight in Saudi Arabia, citing high blood pressure as the reason she could not travel overseas.

The 34-year-old was six months pregnant with the couple’s eighth child when she was told their unborn son had no heartbeat during a routine gender scan.

The news came days before Tyson Fury lost his WBC world heavyweight boxing title to Oleksandr Usyk in May.

“I had to make the ­decision, do I tell him? And I came to the conclusion that whatever was happening with me, I couldn’t change it. But I could change dramatically what was happening in his life,” Paris told the Mirror newspaper.

“I made up a lie that I had high blood pressure. It was the only thing I could think of that would stop me from flying without having to give him the terrible news.”

Tyson offered to send a private jet to fly Paris to Saudi Arabia, and later suggested he knew something was wrong when she declined but he “didn’t want to believe it”.

Mother-of-seven Paris said she “knew there was a problem” during the gender scan when she could not see a heartbeat “flickering” on the screen.

“The sonographer said to me, ‘I’m really sorry, Paris, there’s no heartbeat.’ I jumped up, started to cry, and said, ‘No, hold on, hold on. No, no, wait,’ and went all frantic,” she told the newspaper.

Tyson Fury with his wife Paris in 2022 (Nick Potts/PA)

Paris praised the “exceptional” hospital staff who helped her give birth to her unborn son without being put to sleep.

She broke the news to Tyson when he arrived home after losing the fight against Usyk – who he will fight again on December 21.

“At the time it feels like your world is ripped to pieces,” Paris told the Mirror.

“But I know everyone can get through it. And what is so traumatic one day, becomes a memory. You know, you had that little piece of life, even if it’s such a short time.”

“Mentally I’m at ease with what went on. Physically, I’m OK,” she added.