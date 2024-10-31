Madonna casts vote for Kamala Harris in US presidential election

Madonna has endorsed Kamala Harris in the US presidential election as Americans cast their vote at the ballot boxes.

The US star, regarded as the Queen of Pop, revealed she returned home to the US following a trip to Paris to vote for the Democratic presidential nominee.

Alongside a selection of photos of her time in the French capital, the Material Girl singer, 66, wrote: “Paris was so fun! It was hard to leave, but I had to come home to V.O.T.E. @kamalaharris for President!!!!”

Ms Harris has harnessed star power as she focuses on battleground states in her bid for the White House with Beyonce, Eminem and Bruce Springsteen among those to have appeared at her campaign events.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift added her support to Ms Harris last month, describing the current vice president as a “steady-handed, gifted leader”.

Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger also said he will back Ms Harris in the US election on November 5 despite saying: “I don’t like either party right now.”

The 77-year-old former Republican governor of California, who served from 2003 to 2011, said his party’s candidate, former US president Donald Trump, would “divide”, “insult”, and “find new ways to be more un-American than he already has been”.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally in Madison (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Friends star Jennifer Aniston confirmed she had voted for Ms Harris to “end this era of fear, chaos and the attacks on our democracy”.

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, she said: “Today not only did I vote for access to health care, for reproductive freedom, for equal rights, for safe schools, and for a fair economy, but also for sanity and human decency.

“Please remember that whoever you are and wherever you live, your voice matters. Your vote matters.”

The same day, British folk band Mumford & Sons encouraged Americans to “make a voting plan” as they performed at a campaign rally in Madison, Wisconsin for Ms Harris.