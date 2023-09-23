New Jersey celebrates ‘Bruce Springsteen Day’ as rocker marks 74th birthday

BST Hyde Park

New Jersey will celebrate its inaugural Bruce Springsteen Day as the US rocker marks his 74th birthday.

Earlier this year, the Governor of Springsteen’s home state announced plans to designate September 23 as a day to recognise the singer, known as The Boss.

“Bruce Springsteen is one of the most recognisable, iconic and influential musicians – and New Jerseyans – of all time,” said Phil Murphy in a post to X in April.

Springsteen’s official Instagram also marked the day by sharing the music video of his song Girls In Their Summer Clothes.

“Not only is it Bruce Springsteen Day in N.J., but this year, Bruce’s birthday also coincides with the last day of summer,” the post said.

“As the season’s last warm breeze blows down E Street, here’s one to play it out. Happy Birthday, Bruce!”

The Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie Wood was among those who sent birthday wishes to Springsteen.

The musician posted a series of photos on Instagram of the pair playing guitar together on stage to mark the milestone occasion, writing alongside it: “Happy birthday @springsteen!”

The Instagram page for British Summer Time festival also shared an image of Springsteen performing at the event in Hyde Park this summer, writing: “Happy birthday to The Boss.”

The US rocker delivered a three-hour, energy-fuelled set featuring hits from across his six-decade career during two dates at the festival.

Earlier this month, Springsteen postponed all of his September performances due to being treated for peptic ulcer disease.

He was due to play with The E Street Band on eight dates in the US this month, including in Pittsburgh and Washington, but medical advisers recommended he postpone the shows to focus on his health.

Peptic ulcers are open sores that develop on the inside lining of the stomach.