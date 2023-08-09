BBC Scotland political editor to have surgery for brain tumour

Glenn Campbell

BBC Scotland political editor Glenn Campbell is to undergo surgery after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Campbell has been off air since a bike accident in June left him with 10 broken ribs.

In a message to his colleagues in the BBC Scotland politics team, he said he does not believe the tumour had caused his accident – but it is possible the fall “helped reveal the tumour earlier than might otherwise have been the case”.

He insisted he is as “optimistic as it is possible to be” ahead of having surgery on Thursday, adding the operation is the “only way to find out exactly what type and grade the tumour is and to decide on further treatment”.

He told BBC colleagues his bones have “mended really well” after the crash and he is feeling “great”.

But he added: “Unfortunately that is not the full story.

“Doctors have recently discovered a further health issue that I have to deal with.

“I have been diagnosed with a brain tumour and will have surgery for that on Thursday August 10.

“That’s the only way to find out exactly what type and grade the tumour is and to decide on further treatment.

“I don’t think the tumour caused my accident or vice-versa, but it is possible that falling off my bike has helped reveal the tumour earlier than might otherwise have been the case.

“I am as optimistic as it is possible to be and I have already started researching charities to support with some fundraising.”

Gary Smith, the head of news and current affairs at BBC Scotland, said: “Our heartfelt best wishes go to Glenn and his family as he undergoes treatment.

“Glenn’s not only a highly talented political editor, he’s also a very popular colleague in the newsroom.