Video and pictures as filming takes place under M5 and M6 bridges for new Steven Knight drama

A film production crew shoots scenes for the new Steven Knight drama under the M6 near junction 8 where it meets the M5. The crew are parked at Tame Bridge parkway station, Wednesbury.

They were spotted setting up camera rigs and donning period clothing near the River Tame, under the M5 and M6 bridges, next to Tame Bridge Parkway station.

Crews and actors braved the rain as they filmed scenes for Mr Knights's newest six-part BBC drama, This Town, which follows an extended family of four Coventry and Birmingham young people as they are drawn into the world of Ska and two-tone music.

Starring in the series will be Michelle Dockery, from Downton Abbey, Nicholas Pinnock of Life and Marcella and David Dawson of My Policeman.

Actors were seen filming under the M5 and M6 bridges, next to the River Tame which was a popular socialising spot for young teens back in the 80s.

James Wilkinson, 32, said: "It's really good that they are filming a bit there, it was a popular place to meet friends and there is a good walk along the river there, my dad used to go with his friends there as well. It's got a lot of history.

"I didn't realise that they were filming anything now no. My dad was a bit of a punk back in the day so this will probably be really close to his heart."

Steven Knight, writer and creator of the project, said: "This is a project that is very close to my heart. It's about an era I lived through and knows well and it involves characters who I feel I grew up with.

"It's a love letter to Birmingham and Coventry but I hope people all over the world will relate to it."

Actors and crew members were recently spotted filming outside of the West Bromwich-based Horse and Coach pub, which was turned into The Happy Trooper, taking part in a dance and fight scene."

Jaspreet Singh, from West Bromwich, said: "I didn't even know that this was being filmed in the pub until they started putting up all of the sheets and started all of the work. It's amazing how hush-hush it was."

"It's amazing that they are filming this here. This area is known for having a bit of a bad reputation, so it's nice that we get this kind of publicity.

Jo McClellan, BBC Drama commissioning editor, said: "Steven's scripts are absolutely brilliant – they capture the wild energy of youth and a pivotal moment in time, all set to a fantastic soundtrack, and we can't wait to see this incredibly talented cast bring this to life."

