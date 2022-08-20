Notification Settings

Grounded: Oswestry Balloon Carnival morning launch stopped by rain

OswestryOswestry entertainmentPublished: Comments

Hot air balloons that had been due to take part in the Oswestry Balloon Carnival were all grounded this morning thanks to adverse weather conditions.

The 2019 Oswestry Balloon Carnival

A collection of colourful and kooky inflatables had been due to take off from Oswestry's Cae Glas Park at 6am today, dependent on weather.

Spectators are warned every year that hot air balloon launches are highly dependent on the weather, and fears of persistent rain came to pass so organisers were forced to call off the 6am launch.

A statement on social media shortly before 6am said: "All balloon activity cancelled this morning due to the weather.

"Unfortunately due to the rain, all balloon activity has been cancelled this morning and there will be no morning launch."

The free event, with optional donations for Nightingale House Hospice, still has a packed itinerary of entertainment all weekend - it officially opens at 10am today with music in the park.

With luck the weather will improve in time for the always-popular evening balloon launch and Night Glow lightshow.

See our guide to the weekend to find out what else is planned here.

