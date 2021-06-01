Greek evening a success as new Bridgnorth cafe diversifies

Sam Jennison, cafe owner, with Bridgnorth mayor Sarah Barlow, Nina Davies and Louise Deeley

Councillor Sarah Barlow attended a Greek evening at Cafe Zero, which opened during the pandemic on Faraday Business Park.

Operating with takeaways and deliveries during lockdown, the cafe/restaurant has diversified to offer an alternating menu of themed food on special nights every month.

Business owner Sam Jennison said the idea for opening the venue initially was a low-waste cafe that served a variety of quality, locally-sourced, meat-free food.

Councillor Barlow said the new idea for themed evenings was fit for meat eaters and vegans alike.

"It was the first vegan evening they were doing down there, as they're trying out different cultures and plan on running different style menus," Councillor Barlow said.

"As I'm trying to do all I can to help businesses in the town, and I'm a vegetarian, I thought this would be the perfect place to go wearing my 'bling' and in my mayoral capacity.

"It was a Greek themed evening and it was absolutely delightful – the food really was amazing.

"I had a Greek bread to start, followed by stuffed peppers and a chocolate cheesecake and coffee to finish.

"I would definitely recommend it, and even meat eaters would find something they like."

The vegan-themed evenings will run every few weeks.

The next booked in is Mexican-themed, followed by Italian.