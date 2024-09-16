Festival of Lights stall bookings open for "welcoming of Christmas to Market Drayton"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Thousands will flock to the market town on Saturday, November 16 for a street market and 'full day of entertainment'.

The Christmas lights big switch-on event sees a packed day of stalls with children's entertainment including fun fair rides, face painting and donkey appearances, alongside live music and a visit from Father Christmas.

The council says it was inundated with stall booking requests last year and was at full capacity with around 50 traders showcasing their wares.

Market Drayton Deputy Mayor, Tim Manton is looking forward to this year's lights switch-on, saying: "The festival is one of the highlights of the year, I think everyone looks forward to it.

Market Drayton Festival of Lights (pictures Market Drayton Town Council and Ian Garnham)

"It's not just people from the town, but from further beyond. It attracts people from over. It's a wonderful event and I always think it is the welcoming of Christmas to Market Drayton.

"The stalls aren't just aimed at businesses they are aimed at anybody who wants one

"If you are sat at home making a bit of brick-a-brac or baking cakes or whatever, you can have a stall.

"The street is lined from top to bottom with stalls and there's anything and everything for people to buy.

"It's got that proper Christmas market feel about it."

Market Drayton Festival of Lights (pictures Market Drayton Town Council and Ian Garnham)

The town councillor added that they always 'try and improve' their offerings at the festival and says new lights will be displayed on trees outside the library as well as at the bus station.

Information on stall bookings can be found by emailing: admin@marketdrayton.gov.uk

Or, by telephoning: 01630 653364