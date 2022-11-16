McFly announced as headliners for Shropshire's Alderfest music festival

McFly at Birmingham Academy in 2012

Alderfest, held at Alderford Lake near Whitchurch, proved so popular for its first event this summer that it is returning in 2023 for not one but two years.

News that the four-piece band, celebrating two decades on the music scene, will take to the stage in July has thrilled both staff and festival-goers.

Scores of tickets have been snapped up already.

McFly, named after Marty McFly from blockbuster, Back to the Future, burst onto the pop scene in 2003 and returned to tour after 2020. The members have branched out with solo careers and also took part in a mashup 'McBusted' tour with Busted.

Zoe Watson, marketing manager at Alderford said: "We are just thrilled that McFly agreed to take part in Alderfest. It's amazing that they can see just how big the festival has become and want to get involved.

"We put feelers out to the band and they came back and said yes.

She said there had been a massive response with ticket interest.

"McFly seems to cross the generations - we have had support from all ages and multi-generation families wanting to come along."

"This year's Alderfest was such a success we decided to make it a two-day event next year. We had so many nice, supportive comments."

More television celebrities will be at Alderford Lake later this month.

Strictly dancer AJ Pritchard and his reality TV star brother, Curtis, will open the venue's real ice ice-rink, on November 24.

The duo grew up near Whitchurch where their parents run a dance and fitness academy.

Zoe said: "AJ and Curtis have been such great supporters of ours.

"They came to Alderfest last year with dance workshops which were enormously successful. They loved exploring what we had to offer at the festival."

She said the attraction was delighted to have such support for its events during the year alongside its regular off- and on-the-lake activities.