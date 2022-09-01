Food, glorious food: Weston Park Country Fair returns

Weston Park

The Weston Park Country Fair will return this month for visitors to sample local food and fresh produce within the 17th Century grounds of Weston Park near Shifnal.

From local butchers and cheese manufacturers to bakers and wine merchants, the fair on September 17 and 18 has a variety of foods and drinks to try.

New to this year, the Event Kitchen Theatre will welcome demonstrators, including Gary McClure, Weston's Cumbrian Food Ambassador, Mr Hugh’s Oil, Eat Wild and Beckford’s Rum.

Weston Park Country Fair

As well as the various food and drink offerings, there will also be acts, activities and demonstrations for visitors to enjoy.

In the main arena table, spectators can watch the Knights of Midland England as well as top falconers with their birds of prey.

Advanced admission prices will be available online until September 11. Full price tickets will be available to purchase on the day.

Weston Park Country Fair

Prices for one day admission range from £6 for a child to £20 for an adult and £50 for a family ticket – two adults and three children.

Prices for the weekend range from £10 for a child to £38 for an adult and £91 for a family ticket.