Coronavirus: More events postponed and shops shut

Two of Market Drayton's most successful outdoor events have become casualties of Covid-19, with a music festival and the town 10k now postponed.

The Rock and Bowl directors announced that the next festival will now take place on the last weekend in May next year. To learn more visit www.rockandbowlfestival.com

The Müller Market Drayton 10k team also made the decision to postpone the next race to a date later this year, yet to be decided. Contact the organisers on marketdrayton10K@gmail.com.

Both events were due to go ahead in May and they typically see huge crowds in the town.

Tickets for both events will transfer to the new dates.

The Shrewsbury and Oswestry Crucial Crew safety workshops for children will not go ahead this year – the last time the event was called off was during the foot and mouth disease outbreak.

Secretary Jeanette Owen said: "It is with great sadness that we have cancelled the Shrewsbury and Oswestry Crucial Crew event due to the current situation.

"Our event takes place every June for two weeks at Nesscliffe Army Camp and has been running for 25 years.

"We have only missed one year prior to this which was during the foot and mouth outbreak."

The Ironbridge WW2 Weekend, a hugely popular 1940s-themed event in which thousands descend on the town dressed in wartime clothing for re-enactments, military weapon displays and dances, has been cancelled.

The event was due to run on the weekend of May 23 and 24.

Spokesman Ben Kubiak said: "The decision was out of our hands – coronavirus emergency measures and local authority rules have made it impossible to continue or to postpone.

"Bookings made for this year (traders, campers, dance tickets) will be refunded on request (admin@ironbridgeww2weekend.co.uk).

"We are an event which exists solely to raise funds for Pilgrim Bandits Charity, which does vital work with injured and amputee service personnel, work which will be in even greater demand in the current circumstances.

"Our greatest regret in cancelling is that we will not be able to make a donation this year.

"Be assured we will be back, bigger and better, on 28 and 29 May, 2021."

Newport's Wok 'n' Roll Chinese snack bar closed its doors today.

A statement on social media this morning said: "After much consideration and careful thought we've taken the difficult decision to close today.

"We are so sorry we can no longer offer deliveries or food, but after seeing so many people up and down the country being so careless going out yesterday, we are quite fearful of a large spread of this virus coming soon and we must think of protecting our families,our staff and their families first.

"We thank you all so much your support over these last two years and you all better get ready for one hell of a party once this is all done."

The Ironbridge Antique Arts and Crafts Centre will close today in an effort to stop the "evil disease" from spreading.

A statement said: "We feel now is the right time to do our bit to help prevent the spread of this evil disease by closing the doors later today.

"The support we have had has been amazing and we've pulled out all the stops in terms of hygiene, social distancing et cetera but the last thing we want is to be encouraging others to come out when the advice is very clear to stay at home unless it's essential.

"Today is the chance to make any last minute purchases if you are doing some home improvements while you are at home, the tearoom will be doing takeaways only until we close."

The team will also contact traders separately.

See our full list of closures and cancellations from the region here.