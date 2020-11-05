Zoo welcomes first ever baby armadillo

The first baby armadillo born at the Exotic Zoo, Telford, held by zoo keeper Julie Doughty. The first baby armadillo born at the Exotic Zoo, Telford, held by zoo keeper Julie Doughty. The first baby armadillo born at Telford's Exotic Zoo

The zoo's owner, Scott Adams, said the new arrival had been greeted with delight from the staff – being the first ever baby armadillo born at the zoo.

Arriving a little over six weeks ago, Scott said they had been thrilled at welcoming a new member of the zoo family.

He said: "It is the first one we have ever had born at the zoo. It has been amazing because armadillos are one of the things we have been famous for."

He added: "It is one of the animals we have always really hoped to breed out of all of the ones we have at the zoo. They are quite an exciting species."

Scott said that both mum and the baby had been doing well since the youngster's arrival.

He said: "Mum seems to be doing really well and she has taken to it really well. They are always together and the baby's grown so fast over the six weeks so she is obviously doing well."

The baby does not yet have a name and could even be part of a naming competition at the zoo in the future according to Scott.

The zoo has been closed since January – before the pandemic – and is moving from its base at Priorslee to a brand new site being built near Southwater.

The site is currently in the process of being redeveloped to accommodate the visitor attraction, which has been described as a hugely exciting development.