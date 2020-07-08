Enjoy fine dining from inside Weston Park dome

The Granary Brasserie at Weston Park has introduced Dining in the Dome, an all-weather bubble for up to 10 people outside the main restaurant.

The Dome is an exclusive dining experience for one group each at lunch and dinner, with a full cleaning regime to make sure it is clean at all times for diners to use.

It is the highlight of the reopening for the Granary Brasserie, with head chef Anna Moore looking forward to cook for customers after three months of closure.

She said: "I have put together a menu full of favourites including our Weston Burger, beer battered fish of the day and classic puddings such as Eton Mess and Lemon Tart.

"We have teamed up with the Shropshire Ice Cream company who have been supplying our kitchens and the traditional dairy ice cream has been going down a storm with our visitors to the grounds."

The Dome is available for lunch and dinner and seats up to ten people from two households.

For six or more people, there is no hire charge, while for six or less people, a hire charge of £50 will be applied to the final bill on the day.

The Granary Brasserie at Weston Park is open daily from 9.30am – 5pm, serving lunch from 12noon – 2.30pm and dinner on Friday and Saturday evenings.

To find out more about the Dome or to book a table, go to weston-park.com/granary/