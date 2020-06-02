RAF Cosford Air Show cancelled for 2020 over ongoing coronavirus crisis

The RAF said that the show would not be able to take place due to Covid-19 precautions required by the UK and international governments.

The organisation said it was disappointed at having to take the decision to cancel what is one of the region's most popular public events.

It said: "Following the earlier announcement to postpone the 2020 RAF Cosford Air Show until September, we have now taken the difficult decision to cancel it for this year.

"The decision to cancel has not been taken lightly. The Royal Air Force relies on support from international air forces and assistance from local civilian services, our commercial sponsors and volunteers to stage the Cosford Air Show. We are also indebted to the general public, who attend in their tens of thousands every year.

"It is now clear, however, that the necessary precautions implemented recently by the UK and international Governments to combat Covid-19 will prevent us from staging the Cosford Air Show in September.

"Although we are very disappointed for all those who wished to attend, we believe that the health and well-being of the public and serving personnel must come first. This will always be our top priority.

"We look forward instead to welcoming members of the public and our partners to the Cosford Air Show in 2021, where we will once again showcase the very best of aerospace and aviation.

"In the meantime, we offer our very best wishes to all those we work with to deliver the air show and look forward to seeing you all again next year."