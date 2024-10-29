The 'quiet' firework display taking place for Oswestry Bonfire Night

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

But the event at Cae Glas Park on Saturday, November 2 is still set to raise a lot of money for three local charities this year, Hope House, Oswestry Senior Citizens Club and the Veterans Orthopaedic Service.

Oswestry Town Council fund the event while Borderland Rotary Club help to organise and marshal it.

Jonathan Jones, who heads up the Borderland team said: “The event is free, but we hope that people visiting this community event will donate in support of local good causes and charities.

"The main entrance will be via Park Gates in Church Street and there will be signs to direct everyone to the show.”

Event poster. Graphics supplied

There will be no bonfire, but there will be a display of fireworks, lights, lasers and music to provide family entertainment. There will also be food and drink available.

Mr Jones added: “We understand that many are concerned that pets are distressed by the noise of fireworks so we are using low-sound fireworks which we hope will reduce these problems. Let’s just hope that hope the weather is kind to us all.”

The Oswestry Fireworks Display, which will be held in Cae Glas Park on Saturday November 2, is at 7pm.